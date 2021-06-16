Michaela Coel and Richard Ayoade favourites to replace Jodie Whittaker on Doctor Who

Michaela Coel and Richard Ayoade are the current favourites to replace Jodie Whittaker on Doctor Who.

It was reported this week that Jodie Whittaker is to step down from Doctor Who after specials in 2022.

Advertisements

There's been no shortage of speculation on who could be the next Doctor with Michaela Coel and Richard Ayoade currently leading the odds at Betway.

Maxine Peake, Natalie Dormer and Phoebe Waller-Bridge have also been rumoured together with Jodie Comer and Kris Marshall.

Betway’s Chad Yeomans said: “Rumours are swirling that Jodie Whittaker is leaving Doctor Who after the 2022 specials, with a host of talented names in the mix to take the helm of the Tardis.

“We have joint-favourites in our current market as I May Destroy You star Michaela Coel and comedian Richard Ayoade are both priced at 11/2.”

The BBC has yet to officially announce what the future holds for Doctor Who with a new series starring Jodie due to start later in 2021.

A source told the Daily Mirror newspaper: "As ever bosses are staying tight-lipped about what they have planned, but with filming still ongoing they clearly have plans for episodes to be playing out much later into 2022 – so there’s still more to come for Jodie’s Doctor."

Jodie made her debut as the Thirteenth Doctor in 2017's Christmas special. She's appeared in three full series since, including the upcoming run.

Advertisements

As a result of restrictions due to the pandemic, the new series will be shorter than usual with eight episodes rather than the originally planned eleven.

For now you can catch up on past episodes, including the recent festive special, online via the BBC iPlayer here.