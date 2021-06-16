Celebs to learn iconic Dirty Dancing moves in new TV show

Celebrities are set to learn iconic moves from Dirty Dancing in a new TV show.

A new TV series will see stars try to tackle the famous routines from the hit movie with Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey.

A line up of ten celebs are set to try and complete the challenge, including the show-stopping lift to (I’ve Had) The Time Of My Life.

A source told The Sun newspaper: “This is one of the best-loved films of all time and offers a really clever theme which will allow them to get celebs dancing.

“But the moves aren’t easy. After all, the late, great Swayze was a professional dancer."

There's been no word yet on who will be taking part or even on which channel the show is set to land on.

It's the latest in a long list of dance competitions on UK TV.

Alongside the long-running Strictly Come Dancing, ITV most recently launched The Masked Dancer.

A spin-off from The Masked Singer, the mystery dancing competition saw celebrities dance-off to put on the best performance all while their identities were hidden behind dazzling masks and costumes.

The show was hosted by Joel Dommett with celebrity judges Mo Gilligan, Oti Mabuse, Davina McCall and Jonathan Ross.

Olympian Louis Smith won the series after performing as Carwash with Take That's Howard Donald and West End legend Bonnie Langford finishing as runners up.

