Craig Revel Horwood and Bruno Tonioli to head out on a road trip for a new ITV show

Craig Revel Horwood and Bruno Tonioli will head out on a road trip for a new ITV series.

The new show will see the two great friends leave the dancefloor behind to enjoy some of the most truly spectacular sights around beautiful Britain.

Provisionally titled Bruno and Craig's Great British Road Trip, the series will see the pair taking on six of the best drives in Britain, from Cornwall to the Cotswolds, the Yorkshire Dales to the Lake District, this will be a journey to remember.

ITV tease: "Surprise petrol-heads Craig and Bruno are massive motoring enthusiasts, Craig has restored his own classic car and with Bruno’s childhood memories of his father working in a body shop where he saw his first Ferrari, this is one trip that will be as much about the journey as the destination.

"Originally hailing from Australia and Italy, the pair have both lived in Britain for many years. However, travel around their adopted homeland has so far been limited to showbiz tours and demanding performance schedules, leaving them too busy to enjoy the sights on offer.

"The series features breath-taking scenery, fascinating stories, incredible adventures led by local experts and a shared passion for good food and spontaneous dance moves.

"In each episode Craig and Bruno will immerse themselves in a different part of Britain via the ultimate scenic routes by road, including the twists and turns of the Cheddar Gorge, the brooding mountain roads of the Scottish highlands and the sparkling waters of the Lake District, the twists and turns of the Cornish coast, the magnificent moors of the Yorkshire Dales and the dizzying heights of the mountains of Snowdonia. "

Craig said: “Bruno and I are thrilled to be taking viewers on this summer adventure with us. I can’t wait to get behind the wheel and indulge in spot of history, culture and of course some killer playlists!”

Bruno added: “This will be a British voyage like no other, strap on your seatbelt and hold on tight everyone. It’s time to have some fun!”

Priya Singh, Commissioning Editor Factual Entertainment at ITV, said: “We’re delighted to be hitting the open road with Craig and Bruno as they take us for a spin, not around the dancefloor, but this time around beautiful Britain – expect plenty of escapism, experiences, high jinks and high kicks with these two in the driving seat"

Executive producer Fiona Inskip commented: “We’re thrilled to be getting behind the wheel with Craig and Bruno; as genuine friends away from the dancefloor, the series gives viewers an opportunity to see the pair behind their Saturday night personas.

"And, at a time when many of us will be enjoying a summer staycation, it’s a delight to join them as they take on the country’s most spectacular drives, and discover the incredible adventures en route that we can all experience ourselves, in a series that celebrates the very best of what Britain has to offer.

"But, as you’d expect, there’s plenty of bickering, lots of laughs and the odd surprise along the way - the audience are in for a real treat."

Craig's Great British Road Trip will air across six episodes on ITV.