Jessie J has been tipped to represent the UK at Eurovision 2022.

The 2021 Eurovision Song Contest took place last month in Rotterdam.

The UK entry - James Newman and his song Embers - finished in last place for the second time running, this year receiving nul points from both the jury and audience votes.

Work on redeeming the UK's reputation on the Eurovision stage is reportedly already underway.

According to The Sun newspaper, the UK team have approached Jessie J as a possible name to represent us next year in Italy.

"The production team are desperate to make a fresh start after this year’s flop and are trying to lure top talent with promises of lucrative record sales and international exposure," a source shared with the tabloid. "They are determined to come back fighting and think Jessie would be perfect. She has a huge following in Europe.

"But Jessie is in demand, so pinning her down might be harder than they think."

Jessie J isn't the only name in the running, with Bill Bailey revealing he is writing a song for the competition.

Speaking at the BAFTA TV Awards, the comedian Bill said he is currently working on an entry for next year's contest.

He shared (via Radio Times): "Do you know what? I was writing today. This very day… because I just thought, why not? Come on, we’ve not been doing well lately."

Bill added of this year's result: “It couldn’t have gone worse. We need to inject a bit of fun, I think.”

Last week saw James speak out after his last place finish in the competition.

He told ITV's Lorraine: "We went there and we tried our hardest. I think we took the best of British. I was really happy with the song, really happy with the performance.

"Everyone was so behind me, I felt. The support I’ve had from the UK has been amazing. I was so proud that everyone was behind me.”

It was Italy who won Eurovision 2021 with rock band Måneskin taking the title with their song Zitti e buoni.

Picture: ITV