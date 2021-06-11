Crouchy’s Year Late Euros: Live kicks off tonight on BBC One

Former England striker and podcasting legend Peter Crouch will be back alongside Maya Jama and Alex Horne and The Horne Section as Crouchy’s Year Late Euros: Live kicks off tonight live on BBC One at 10:55PM.

The Euros get underway tonight from 7PM on BBC One with the opening game of the tournament, Turkey v Italy. Following the match viewers can stay tuned for all the Euro’s latest with Crouchy’s Year Late Euros: Live.

Peter, Maya and Alex will be joined by comedian and presenter Rob Beckett, Former Arsenal and England Captain Tony Adams and Welsh Superstar Mezzo Soprano Katherine Jenkins as they unpack the game and delve into the biggest moments and turning points of the match.

Plus they will look ahead to the Wales v Switzerland game on Saturday and discuss predications.

In the first episode, Peter will catch up with Jack Grealish, when he travelled to Birmingham for a game of ten pin bowling. The pair discuss the past season, and what they’re looking forward to in the upcoming tournament. Jack reveals his pre match rituals and together they discuss the team dynamic amongst the players.

Plus Peter chats with Euro legend Thierry Henry, as they discuss their earliest memories of the European championships, and their stand out moments from across the years.

Also on the show, special guests will reveal who they received in Crouchy’s Golden Sweepstake. The winner will receive a trophy and an item of Peter Crouch’s memorabilia, which they will raffle or donate for a charity of their choice. In tonight’s show they’ll be joined by dancer Amy Dowden and Radio 1 DJs Rickie and Melvin, who are partaking in the sweepstake.

And at the end of it all, Alex Horne and The Horne Section will be closing the show with a live musical performance.

Crouch’s Year Late Euro’s: Live starts tonight at 10:55PM on BBC One and will be available on BBC iPlayer.