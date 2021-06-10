Friends reunion special becomes Sky One's most watched show EVER

Sky One says that the recent Friends reunion special brought the channel its biggest audience ever.

Fans of the hit sitcom, which ran for ten series between 1994 and 2004, watched in their millions when the one-off dropped last month.

Sky reports that with 5.3 million tuning in, the reunion drew in the biggest ever audience in the channel’s history.

Sky adds the programme is second only to the final series of Game of Thrones for the biggest audience ever across its portfolio of entertainment channels.

The special is also available to stream on NOW where it has become the most-watched piece of content in the first 24 hours from release, second only to Game of Thrones.

Friends the Reunion is available now on Sky and NOW.

The long-awaited get together sees Friends stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer reunite.

They return to the iconic comedy’s original set for a real-life unscripted celebration of the beloved show.

They discuss everything from their casting process - to whether or not Ross and Rachel were really on a break.

Friends: The Reunion also features a variety of special guest appearances from David Beckham, Justin Bieber, BTS, James Corden, Cindy Crawford, Cara Delevingne, Lady Gaga, Elliot Gould, Kit Harington, Larry Hankin, Mindy Kaling, Thomas Lennon, Christina Pickles, Tom Selleck, James Michael Tyler, Maggie Wheeler, Reese Witherspoon and Malala Yousafzai.

Meanwhile past series of Friends are currently available to watch online in the UK via Netflix or Amazon Prime Video.