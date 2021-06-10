ITV's comedy panel show Sorry, I Didn't Know renewed for second series

ITV's comedy panel show Sorry, I Didn't Know will return for a second series.

Jimmy Akingbola will return to host the only comedy panel show about Black history, joined by Chizzy Akudolu and Judi Love who will also be back as the team leaders.

The new series will air in October on ITV and ITV Hub, as part of ITV's Black History Month celebrations.

Ahead of filming, ITV and producers TriForce Productions have launched a competition to find new writers.

TriForce Productions will be looking for two new writers to join showrunner Fraser Ayres in the series writing room. The opportunity will be open to anyone in a drive to find a new wave of comedy writers and give them their first broadcast credit.

Fraser Ayres of TriForce Productions said: "The world of writing for comedy panel shows is incredibly difficult to break into, so we’re opening up the doors to find writing talent that might not usually get this opportunity.

"We don’t care what you’ve done before, or whether you have an agent – we just want to find people who are funny, passionate and love Black history to go on this exciting journey with us."

Joe Mace, ITV Commissioning Editor, Entertainment added: "We’re very excited to have SIDK return for a second series.

"After last year’s successful debut, we’ve expanded the show to 5 episodes and can’t wait to welcome new writers onto the team."

Writers will be able to apply via the TriForce Creative Network website with submissions open from midday on 10 June to 11.59pm on 24 June.

For more details on the competition and how to apply, go to https://thetcn.com/want-to-write-for-sorry-i-didnt-know