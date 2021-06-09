Sky has announced a raft of original documentaries for its Sky Documentaries channel.

The new slate follows previous Sky Originals such as TINA, Bruno v Tyson and Exterminate All the Brutes and acquired documentaries including Framing Britney Spears and McMillion$.

Advertisements

New documentaries announced today are:

Mother Teresa - an incisive look at the life of Mother Teresa which reveals the extraordinary truth about one of the most recognised yet enigmatic figures in contemporary history

Michael X - a delve into the under-reported story of the rise and fall of Michael X, a revolutionary once heralded as the UK’s answer to Malcom X.

Queen of Speed - chronicles French rally driver Michèle Mouton’s battle to rise to the top of the male-dominated world of rallying in the 70s and 80s.

Right to Fight - tells the untold story of several female boxers who pioneered women’s boxing and defied sexism and racism for their place in the ring in 70s New York.

The Scream - will unravel one of the most remarkable art heists in recent history which saw Edward Munch’s iconic 1893 painting The Scream stolen during the 1994 Winter Olympics in Norway.

The docs will be released throughout 2021 and 2022 with exact air dates to be announced.

Sky’s Director of Documentaries and Factual, Poppy Dixon, said: “In its first year, Sky Documentaries has seen stellar performances for films and series that cement the channel as the home of world-class and diverse real-life stories that span the globe.

Advertisements

"These five new titles join an incredible slate of content and reflect the scale, quality and ambition of the channel.”

Other new titles coming to Sky Documentaries soon are Chernobyl ‘86, a forensic look at newly discovered footage from the Chernobyl disaster, a 90-minute feature documentary chronicling the life biography of world-famous cosmologist Stephen Hawking in Hawking: Can You Hear Me? and a definitive and ultimately uplifting story at Britain’s 40-year struggle with HIV/AIDS in Positive.

More on: Sky TV