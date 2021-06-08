Channel 4 has announced new dating show Five Dates a Week, expanding on its previous series Five Guys A Week.

Five Guys A Week saw single women invited five eligible bachelors to their homes and hand-picked their favourites

Advertisements

The new series the show is broadening its horizons and is on the hunt for singles of any gender and sexual orientation to try out the UK’s most unique matchmaking setup.

The series follows one singleton who invites five potential partners of their choice to spend a week living with them – all at the same time. The format fast-tracks the ‘getting to know you’ phase of the relationship and gives the picker the opportunity to compare and contrast five dates – in real time.

Each week, the picker will move into a dreamy ‘love cottage’ where they’ll invite five aspiring admirers to contend for romance. As they whittle down their five potential partners to just one – will the last one standing be their perfect match?

Applications for the series are now open via https://www.channel4.com/4viewers/take-part/five-dates

Channel 4’s Gilly Greenslade, Commissioning Editor, Factual Entertainment commented: “Five Guys a Week proved to be a captivating series showing that the path to romance is complex.

Advertisements

"We’re proud of the diverse mix of men and women we saw in series one and two, and we’re really excited for further potential love matches as this unique dating series expands to a more inclusive array of hopeful romantics.”

Label1’s Head of Programmes, Lorraine Charker-Phillips, added: “After the dating drought of the last eighteen months, love is in the air again. We’re delighted to be going back into production with a refreshing new take on one of Channel 4’s most exciting dating formats”.