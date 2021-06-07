Bill Bailey says he's writing a song for Eurovision 2022

Bill Bailey says he is writing a song for the UK's 2022 Eurovision entry.

The comedian and musician reckons the UK needs to "inject a bit of fun" into the competition.

Our 2021 entry, James Newman, finished in last place after receiving no points from both the show's jury and audience votes.

Speaking at the BAFTA TV Awards, Strictly Come Dancing winner Bill said he is currently working on an entry for next year's contest.

He shared (via Radio Times): "Do you know what? I was writing today. This very day… because I just thought, why not? Come on, we’ve not been doing well lately."

Bill added of this year's result: “It couldn’t have gone worse. We need to inject a bit of fun, I think.”

Last month Bill revealed how the BBC previously rejected a song he wrote for being "too silly".

He explained: "A few years ago I sent in an entry to Eurovision and it was a kind of spoof eco anthem in the style of Dad's Army, and the BBC said it's too silly, we can't have that.

"I just thought, 'This taking it seriously, that's not going well either, is it?'"

Appearing on Good Morning Britain, Bill continued: "I think we're missing a trick. I think we need to celebrate a bit of eccentricity, the kind of quirkiness and Britishness that doesn't really seem to be coming across. It's very well produced and put together, but it's a bit underwhelming, it's a bit bland."

He said of his ideas: "There's always something percolating in my mind, a song, a rock song, something that celebrates... maybe we have a giant badger.

"I don't know what it is but we're not taking it seriously enough and taking it too seriously – we've got it the wrong way round.

"We should focus on the performance, on the visuals of it, make it into a huge big celebration of Britishness that sends it up a bit as well. And with some great hooks. Maybe some guitars, maybe some cowbells. There's not enough car horns in it, I don't think."

It was Italy who won Eurovision 2021 with rock band Måneskin taking the title with their song Zitti e buoni.

Picture: (C) BBC - Photographer: Ray Burmiston