The Amazing Mr Blunden: Simon Callow, Tamsin Greig, and Mark Gatiss to star in new Christmas Sky Original

Sky has announced a brand new festive special for this Christmas.

The Amazing Mr Blunden follows London teenagers Jamie and Lucy Allen who find adventure in the form of a mysterious old man, Mr Blunden, who offers their mum the opportunity to become the caretaker of a ruined country house – one that’s said to be haunted.

Within its neglected, overgrown grounds, Jamie and Lucy have an encounter with what appears to be a pair of ghost children. But these spooky kids, Sara and Georgie, aren’t actually ghosts. They’ve travelled forwards in time to seek help, believing they’re going to be murdered by the wicked Mr and Mrs Wickens. And Lucy and Jamie’s strange visitor seems to be the key to it all.

With his help, they must travel back to 1821 to save Sara and Georgie and redeem their remorseful new friend - The Amazing Mr Blunden.

The special will star Simon Callow (Four Weddings and A Funeral, Shakespeare in Love) as Mr Blunden with Mark Gatiss and Tamsin Greig (Friday Night Dinner, Episodes) as Mr and Mrs Wickens.

The cast introduces Tsion Habte and Jason Rennie as Lucy and Jamie Allen, alongside India Fowler and Xavier Wilkins as Sara and Georgie Latimer.

The Amazing Mr Blunden is written and directed by Mark Gatiss (Sherlock, Dracula, Doctor Who) and produced by Adorable Media in association with Sky Studios.

The 90-minute film will air on Sky and streaming service NOW this Christmas.

Jon Mountague, Director of Comedy, Sky Studios, said: "When we learnt that the incomparable Mark Gatiss wanted to update this absolute classic for the 21st century, we thought all our Christmases had come at once. The Amazing Mr Simon Callow and Tamsin Greig complete a trio of national treasures, and introducing an incredible young cast alongside, we couldn’t be prouder – roll on Christmas!"

Mark Gatiss, Director, added: "To me, everything about ‘The Amazing Mr Blunden’ is magical. A ghost story with a sentimental heart. A costume drama with a time-travelling twist. Scary villains, melancholy, laughter and joy.

"I first came across the wonderful original film at primary school when it was shown on a battered old projector on that most hallowed of occasions - the last Friday before the Christmas holidays. In our new version, as in the book, the Allen family are very much from the modern world. I can’t wait to share the adventure with a whole new audience."

The Amazing Mr Blunden is adapted from the novel ‘The Ghosts’ by Antonia Barber and the 1972 film of the same name.

