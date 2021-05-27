Breeders is to return to Sky One for a third series, it's been confirmed.

The critically acclaimed Sky original stars Martin Freeman and Daisy Haggard as couple Paul and Ally who are navigating the multitude of life challenges thrown at them by both their children and their own parents, Jackie (Joanna Bacon), Jim (Alun Armstrong) and Leah (Stella Gonet).

After first premiering in 2020, series two premiered today (May 27) on Sky One and NOW with all ten episodes available on demand.

Jon Mountague, Director of Comedy, Sky Studios, said: “What a thrill to see the return of Breeders. Martin Freeman, Simon Blackwell and Chris Addison’s brilliant season 2 definitely smells like teen spirit. Martin and Daisy Haggard are rapidly becoming the UK’s most relatable and funniest parents & they’ve certainly left our audience wanting more.

"So, it’s with great joy to be able to spread the news of a third series before the birth of the second!”

Star and co-creator Martin Freeman commented: “I’m very happy to get to do another series of the show. We’re delighted that Sky is with us in spending time with the Worsleys, and hopefully let the audience see that, once again, no, they’re not alone”

Showrunner Simon Blackwell added: “Delighted that we’ve got three seasons. One more and it's a pizza. This is such a superb team to work with, and it’s a pleasure and a privilege to make the show. I can’t wait to see what terrible and brilliant but let’s face it mainly terrible things will happen to the Worsley family in the next 10 episodes."

Daisy Haggard said: “I’m so excited to get to tell another chapter of this story. It’s such a privilege to be in such fine company and such masterful hands!!”

Co-creator Chris Addison said: “Apart from the sheer joy of working with this incredible team, very little gives us more pleasure than putting Paul and Ally through the wringer, so we’re thrilled that Sky have decided to give us this shiny new third wringer to put them through. I’m intrigued to see what shape they come out the other side.”

Jon Thoday, Executive Producer at Avalon, said: “We’re delighted with Sky’s commitment to Breeders, whose support for this exciting show has been excellent."

Breeders series 2 currently airs at 10PM on Thursday nights on Sky One. Alternatively the full series is currently available on Sky On Demand and online via NOW.

