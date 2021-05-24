Glastonbury presents Live At Worthy Farm to air on BBC in June

The BBC is to air a special director’s cut of Glastonbury presents Live At Worthy Farm in June.

Highlights from the virtual music concert, which premiered online on Saturday 22 May, will be broadcast on BBC television, radio and online platforms between Friday 25 and Sunday 27 June.

Advertisements

BBC Two will also air a 60-minute behind-the-scenes documentary, presented by BBC Radio 2 presenter Jo Whiley, which will feature the story behind the staging of Glastonbury’s first ever festival without an audience, interviews with the artists, backstage footage and performance highlights from Live At Worthy Farm.

Lorna Clarke, Controller, BBC Pop Music said: “Glastonbury is one of the jewels in our live music calendar so many thanks go to Emily and Nick for allowing us to broadcast highlights from Live At Worthy Farm.”

Emily Eavis commented: “Since the BBC first broadcast footage from Worthy Farm in 1997, Glastonbury and the BBC have enjoyed a brilliant relationship, so I’m thrilled that they’ll be showing highlights of our Live At Worthy Farm special.”

Jo Whiley added: “It was fantastic to return to Glastonbury to catch up with old friends whilst watching some incredible live music - at last! I’m looking forward to showing viewers exactly what went on behind the scenes of Live At Worthy Farm.”

Filmed across the Festival’s Worthy Farm site at landmarks including the Pyramid Field and the Stone Circle, the livestream premiered online on Saturday 22 May.

Advertisements

The groundbreaking event, directed by the multiple Grammy-nominated Paul Dugdale, saw a glittering array of artists giving their time to perform in support of the Festival and associated charities, including Coldplay, Damon Albarn, George Ezra, Haim, Idles, Róisín Murphy, Jorja Smith, Kano, Michael Kiwanuka, The Smile and Wolf Alice, plus DJ Honey Dijon.

The five-hour extravaganza also included spoken-word narrative from artists including PJ Harvey, Jarvis Cocker, Kae Tempest, George The Poet, Kurupt FM, Little Amal and Michael Eavis, who guided festival-goers on a journey through the sacred valley in Somerset.

More on: Glastonbury TV