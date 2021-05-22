Eurovision 2021 favourites and latest odds - does the UK have a chance?

Here's a look at the current Eurovision 2021 favourites going into tonight's live show.

With the semi-finals done, Italy are favourites to win Eurovision at 2/1, followed by France at 3/1.

Malta, who were joint second favourites have dropped back to 7/1.

Meanwhile, the United Kingdom remain unlikely to triumph in Rotterdam with their odds going from 200/1 to 250/1 overnight.

Representing the UK is singer James Newman and his song Embers.

James said of the track: “I wanted to write an upbeat and positive song that people could have a party to, it’s about the spark between people who love each other."

However the UK is far from alone in being given a long shot, with Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, Israel, Albania and Moldova each given a 300/1 shot - while Spain is offered odds of 500/1 of winning.

Betfair spokesperson Sam Rosbottom said: “It looks like it could be a year for one of the 'Big Five' nations, with both France and Italy first and second favourites to take Eurovision glory.

“Meanwhile, James Newman's odds have lengthened again overnight and he is now a 250/1 long shot to triumph this year, in what seems a bridge too far for the UK yet again.”

Eurovision Song Contest Winner odds

Here's a full rundown of the odds...

Italy: 2/1

France: 3/1

Switzerland: 13/2

Ukraine: 7/1

Malta: 7/1

Iceland: 14/1

Finland: 25/1

Portugal: 33/1

San Marino: 40/1

Bulgaria: 50/1

Lithuania: 66/1

Cyprus: 80/1

Russia: 100/1

Sweden: 100/1

Greece: 100/1

Norway: 150/1

Azerbaijan: 150/1

United Kingdom: 250/1

Serbia: 250/1

Germany: 300/1

Netherlands: 300/1

Belgium: 300/1

Israel: 300/1

Albania: 300/1

Moldova: 300/1

Spain: 500/1

Eurovision 2021 airs tonight in the UK from 8PM on BBC One and online via BBC iPlayer.

Graham Norton will commentate while it's been confirmed that Amanda Holden will act as the UK's spokesperson to give our scores.

Making up the UK jury for 2021 are Nicki Chapman, Tom Aspaul, Michelle Gayle, Aisha Jawando and Ross Gautreau.