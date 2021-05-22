Celebrity Mastermind is back on BBC One - who's on tonight's show?

John Humphrys presents the celebrity version of Britain's toughest quiz.

Tonight, he asks the questions as four more famous faces brave the black chair in another episode of the classic quiz where celebrities donate to their chosen charities.

Who's on Celebrity Mastermind tonight?

Tonight's episode (Saturday, 22 May) sees TV presenter Dr Ranj Singh, former TOWIE cast member Jessica Wright, author and former politician Alan Johnson and comedian Katy Brand in the spotlight.

They'll be seen answering questions on RuPaul’s Drag Race, Monica Geller from Friends, The Beatles and Dirty Dancing.

The episode airs at 5:50PM on BBC One.

The episode is a repeat which previously aired in February 2020.

Watch Celebrity Mastermind online

You can watch up on all the latest episodes online as well as catch up on past series on BBC One's iPlayer catchup service HERE.

Celebrity Mastermind has aired since 2002, starting as a one-of special. A total of 19 series and more than 100 episodes have aired since.

John Humphrys has hosted the show since 2003 but will step down in 2021.

The BBC has confirmed Clive Myrie as the new presenter of both Celebrity Mastermind and the main show.

Clive Myrie said: “What a privilege it is to take on this new role. Mastermind with Magnus Magnusson formed the backdrop to my youth, and now to be at the helm is a dream come true. I’m excited and can’t wait to get stuck in.”

Clive Myrie will begin filming on the new series in Belfast in July and the show will return to screens later this year.

