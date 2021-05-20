Joel Dommett has been announced as host of this year's National Television Awards.

Originally due to take place in January, the 2021 National Television Awards are currently scheduled to take place on Thursday, 9 September 2021.

The Masked Singer's Joel Dommett will host the ceremony, taking over from David Walliams.

Joel said: "It’s a huge honour to be hosting the NTAs this year! It still feels like someone has made a wonderful error.

"I really, really love TV and can’t wait to celebrate the best stuff from what’s been a very weird year or so."

He added: "I’m also really hoping The Masked Singer wins something so I can present an award to myself. That’s a creative narcissist’s DREAM!"

NTA's Executive Producer, Kim Turberville, commented: "We are so excited to be back to celebrate a remarkable TV year like no other. There is a wealth of great television to recognise and we are delighted to have Joel at the helm.

"With his wit and natural charisma, he’ll definitely be bringing a fresh approach to this year’s awards."

The National Television Awards celebrate the best shows and stars from UK telly and will once again take place at the O2 Arena.

A source previously claimed that organisers were planning a "huge show" having ruled out doing a virtual ceremony like other award shows.

Nominations for the 2021 awards - which are all voted for by the public - are to be announced.

The previous awards in January 2020 saw The Great British Bake Off win Best Challenge Show while Jesy Nelson picked up the award for Best Factual for her documentary Odd One Out.

In the Best Drama category, Peaky Blinders beat out Line Of Duty, Call The Midwife, Killing Eve and Casualty while Mrs Brown's Boys won the Comedy show award.

Plus, Ant and Dec won their yearly TV presenter gong, picking up the award for the nineteenth year in a row.

Picture: ITV/©Bandicoot TV