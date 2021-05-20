Dermot O'Leary and Joanna Page are to front a new ITV show celebrating the UK's love of animals.

The Pet Show will celebrate the nation’s animal obsession with weekly episodes shot on location across the UK which will allow viewers to see celebrities coo over their much loved creatures.

ITV tease: "Honouring everything that makes our animals so special, the series will feature heart warming human interest stories, entertaining competition strands and informative reports.

"From animals who have displayed incredible acts of heroism, to those with awe inspiring talents, to celebrity pets, The Pet Show will offer insights, anecdotes and advice from the nation’s top animal experts.

"Every week, Dermot and the team will also be joined by a special guest celebrity and their treasured pet dog, as they reflect on their unique relationship.

"At the end of the show, the celebrity and their pet will then participate in a ‘Best in Show’ competition, an agility course that puts their beloved pet's skills and charm to the test and will hopefully earn them the top spot on the celeb pooch leaderboard. Let the celebrity competition commence!

"Other items on the agenda for Dermot, Joanna and the team include the weekly Pet of the Year competition, shining a light on the animals that have achieved incredible feats, reviews of the latest pet gadgets, a showcase of the UK’s most talented pets, and the very special Pet Show clinic where members of the public can bring their animals for information and advice from our resident experts. "

Dermot and Joanna will be joined by a presenting team that includes wildlife film maker Patrick Aryee.

The Pet Show will start in the autumn on ITV and ITV Hub.

Dermot O'Leary said: “I'm really excited about hosting The Pet Show with the inimitable Joanna. I'm a proud cat Dad / servant / skivvy, but I'm not tribal. I love all our furry and feathery friends.

"So, if you're one of those people who spend far too much time online watching rescued dogs finding happy new families, or kittens saving old ladies from burning buildings, then this is the show for you.”

Joanna Page added: "I'm a lover of all animals and can not wait to meet many of them whilst filming this series.

"I also get to work with the brilliant Dermot O'Leary, I'm just so excited to be a part of this show."

Katie Rawcliffe, Head of Entertainment Commissioning at ITV commented: “With 54 million pet owners across the UK, it’s clearly no secret that we’re a nation of animal lovers.

"The Pet Show will celebrate everything that’s great and good about Britain’s pets, through inspirational stories, impressive talents, and tales of heroism.”