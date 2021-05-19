CelebAbility is back on ITV2 from June - here's all you need to know.

Hosted by the voice of Love Island, Scottish stand-up comedian Iain Stirling is joined again by his trusted adjudicator Marek Larwood.

Hoping to win some amazing prizes, a group of friends will go head to head with celebrities in a series of uniquely crazy rounds. All of which are based on the unusual skill or ability that the celebrities believe they naturally possess.

The hilarious Iain Stirling is joined by team captain Scarlett Moffatt, who leads a group of three friends looking to win a slew of fabulous prizes by defeating four celebrities in a series of silly games based on the unusual abilities the celebs believe they possess.

Appearing in the first episode are Katherine Ryan, Sonny Jay, Megan Barton-Hanson and Melvin Odoom.

Iain Stirling's CelebAbility returns Thursday, 3 June at 10PM on ITV2 and the ITV Hub.