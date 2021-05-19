Marriage: BBC announces four-part drama from Stefan Golaszewski

The BBC has announced brand new four-part drama Marriage.

The new series comes from two time Bafta-winning writer-director Stefan Golaszewski who previously wrote sitcoms Him & Her and Mum.

Described as a drama "about a couple who need each other", a teaser shares: "The show examines in intimate detail the fears, frustrations and salvation of marriage and the comfort that can only be found in togetherness."

Stefan Golaszewski said: “Marriage is a show about a couple but there’s more to it than that obviously! It’s great to be working with the BBC again.

"They’ve been amazing during the development of the idea and encouraged me to write what I want to write. It feels like a real privilege.”

Further details including casting are to be revealed.

