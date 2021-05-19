Champion: BBC announces new music drama from Candice Carty-Williams

Candice Carty-Williams is to pen an original new drama for the BBC.

From the award-winning writer of Sunday Times bestseller Queenie, Champion tells the story of what happens when fame collides with family.

A teaser shares: "Bosco Champion. The golden boy of the Champion family and a UK rap sensation before he was jailed is home from prison, and he’s ready to dominate the music industry once more.

"Since she can remember, his younger sister Vita has been his personal assistant, running around after him, getting him out of trouble and hiding his various misdemeanours.

"But when Vita’s own talent is discovered by Bosco’s rival, Belly, she steps out of her brother's shadow to become a performer in her own right, setting the Champion siblings against one another in their quest to both reach the top spot in the charts, and to be the star of the family.

"Even their parents, soundman turned radio DJ Beres and nineties R&B one hit wonder Aria, can’t stop Bosco and Vita from splitting the Champion family down the middle as they go head to head in a very public and messy battle. In fact, it might be in their best interests to keep Bosco and Vita apart…

"A love letter to Black British music set in south London, Champion is the celebration of a sound that has long been the beating heart of our culture."

Candice Carty-Williams said: “Champion is a celebration of black music and a black family, however fragmented that family might be.

"Since I knew what music was, I’ve loved grime and UK rap and neo-soul, to the point of obsession, and to bring to a primetime slot a series that gives these genres of music life and texture is absolutely amazing, as is getting to work with some of the best producers making music today to create original tracks for the show.

"I can’t think of anywhere else Champion could sit but the BBC and I’m looking forward to everyone seeing a show that they have never seen before.”

Further details including casting and air date are to be confirmed.

