Sliced series 2 start date confirmed as Dave comedy returns

Sliced series 2 has a confirmed start date as the Dave comedy returns.

Sliced is co-written by its BAFTA-nominated star Samson Kayo (Famalam), who plays Joshua, a down-on-his-luck pizza delivery driver in south London.

First airing in May 2019, a second series will debut on Tuesday, 3 June at 10PM on Dave.

You'll also be able to watch all episodes online immediately after the first airs via UKTV Play.

Sliced is written by Samson Kayo and Phil Bowker (Phone Shop) and also stars Theo Barklem-Biggs, Weruche Opia and David Mumeni with guest appearances from Phil Daniels, Racheal Ofori, Ricky Grover.

Samson Kayo said: "We go again! I'm so excited to be back on Dave with series two. Last series was just a taster, now it's go time! I'm looking forward to creating some more explosively funny and authentic stories with this amazingly talented team."

A teaser for the new series shares: "Pizza delivery riders Joshua (Samson Kayo) and Ricky (Theo Barklem-Biggs) return. Dealing with disastrous nights out, rival pizza shops, free loading paramedics, poorly researched bank jobs and unnecessary prison breaks is all business as usual for the staff of Penge’s eighth cleanest pizza shop as they try to make ends meet on a wage that isn’t even close to minimum.

"Sliced - it's a little slice of life. Only much weirder. And with extra cheese."

Dave is available on Freeview 19,Sky 111/ 811(HD), Virgin 127/227 (HD), BT, Plusnet, TT, YouView 19, Freesat 157.

Pete Thornton, UKTV's head of scripted said, "Samson and Phil make for a formidable creative duo, the Batman and Robin of the writer/performer/just writer comedy world, and they are supported by an extraordinary cast of established talent and rising stars.

"This is a show that really hits the sweet spot for Dave, we love it with a passion and we can't wait to make more."

Luke Hales, Dave channel director, added: "Launching Sliced was one of our favourite moments of 2019, we loved working with the brilliant and talented Samson Kayo and Phil Bowker.

"The fact that the show is loosely based on Samson's upbringing in South London makes it really modern, authentic and relatable, and the fact that it is co-written by him means it is guaranteed to be very, very funny. Dave is committed to UK comedy and in recent years has established itself as the best place to come in the UK for fresh, modern and brilliantly funny comedy, Sliced speaks loudly to this ambition."

