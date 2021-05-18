Eating with My Ex will be back on BBC Three with a brand new fourth series.

The hit show brings exes together to chew over their relationships (as well as a three-course meal) and has seen some hilarious confrontations, heartfelt reunions and shocking revelations.

The upcoming fourth series will once again offer exes the chance to lay it all out on the table, getting real and personal as they look to get back together, regain a friendship or simply achieve some closure.

The new series will also include more celebrity specials than ever before - and across those six special episodes, twelve former couples will get together over dinner to discover whether they made the right decision to split, should remain just good friends or perhaps should indulge in an extra helping…

Past celebs on the show have included Tallia Storm, James Lock, Yazmin Oukhellou, Megan Barton-Hanson and Demi Sims.

Kalpna Patel-Knight, Commissioning Editor for the BBC, said: “Eating with My Ex is one of those programmes that simply simmers and our viewers can once again look forward to having the best seat at the table as more couples than ever before see if they should rekindle their relationships... or not.”

Amelia Brown, Managing Director, Thames, added: “It’s been incredible to see how audiences have embraced the series over the years, and to see the genuine catharsis the experience can offer our exes.

"The show has always been about exploring the thoroughly relatable, if sometimes awkward experiences that we all go through, and encouraging a level of honesty we can all aspire to. With more celebrity specials and even more tension, emotion, and above all fun, this next series will be one not to miss.”

You can watch all past episodes online now on BBC Three here.