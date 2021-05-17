The Pact cast revealed in full for new BBC One drama

The Pact is the brand new drama airing on BBC One - here's a full run down of who's on the cast.

The Pact tells the story of a group of friends, a sudden death and a web of lies with a stellar cast and crew that has worked on some of TV’s best-loved dramas.

A teaser for the show shares: "When a young brewery boss is found dead, a chain of events is triggered that draws four of his employees - Anna, Nancy, Louie and Cat into a fragile pact of silence, bound by a secret that will change their lives forever."

The Pact 2021 cast

Here's a full rundown of who's on the cast of series 1 of The Pact:

Anna - Laura Fraser

Nancy - Julie Hesmondhalgh

Louie - Eiry Thomas

Cat - Heledd Gwynn

Arwel - Eddie Marsan

Max - Jason Hughes

Jack - Aneurin Barnard

Tamsin - Gabrielle Creevy

Ryan - Aled ap Steffan

Tish - Abbie Hern

DS Holland - Rakie Ayola

Richard - Adrian Edmondson

Gareth - Richard Elis

Mandy - Sophie Melville

Gwen - Gillian Elisa

Mark - Jason May

DC Griffiths - Ben McGregor

DC Anford - Alexandria Riley

Harri - Owain Gunn

Father Martin - Mark Lewis Jones

Hospital Doctor - Oliver Gatz

Dylan - Richard Elfyn

Morgan - Rebecca Hayes

Chris Skinner - Geraint Todd

Steff - Kate Morgan Jones

Rose - Elin Phillips

Watch The Pact on TV and online

The new series of The Pact starts on Monday, 17 May at 9PM on BBC One and continues Tuesday at 9PM. Episodes will continue weekly on Mondays and Tuesdays on BBC One.

Alternatively, the full series will be available to watch online on BBC iPlayer in full after the firs episode airs .

A full synopsis of the drama shares: "When a young brewery boss is found dead, a chain of events is triggered that draws four of his employees; Anna, Nancy, Louie and Cat into a fragile pact of silence, bound by a secret that will change their lives forever.

"Anna's police officer husband Max investigates Jack’s unexpected death alongside his fierce superior DS Holland, unaware that his own wife and her best friends are at the heart of a conspiracy. While brewery worker Tish becomes increasingly suspicious of her co-workers, Jack's estranged father Arwel struggles to conceal dark family secrets.

"What really happened that fateful night?"

