The Pact cast revealed in full for new BBC One drama

The Pact is the brand new drama airing on BBC One - here's a full run down of who's on the cast.
The Pact tells the story of a group of friends, a sudden death and a web of lies with a stellar cast and crew that has worked on some of TV’s best-loved dramas.
A teaser for the show shares: "When a young brewery boss is found dead, a chain of events is triggered that draws four of his employees - Anna, Nancy, Louie and Cat into a fragile pact of silence, bound by a secret that will change their lives forever."
The Pact 2021 cast
Here's a full rundown of who's on the cast of series 1 of The Pact:
Anna - Laura Fraser
Nancy - Julie Hesmondhalgh
Louie - Eiry Thomas
Cat - Heledd Gwynn
Arwel - Eddie Marsan
Max - Jason Hughes
Jack - Aneurin Barnard
Tamsin - Gabrielle Creevy
Ryan - Aled ap Steffan
Tish - Abbie Hern
DS Holland - Rakie Ayola
Richard - Adrian Edmondson
Gareth - Richard Elis
Mandy - Sophie Melville
Gwen - Gillian Elisa
Mark - Jason May
DC Griffiths - Ben McGregor
DC Anford - Alexandria Riley
Harri - Owain Gunn
Father Martin - Mark Lewis Jones
Hospital Doctor - Oliver Gatz
Dylan - Richard Elfyn
Morgan - Rebecca Hayes
Chris Skinner - Geraint Todd
Steff - Kate Morgan Jones
Rose - Elin Phillips
Watch The Pact on TV and online
The new series of The Pact starts on Monday, 17 May at 9PM on BBC One and continues Tuesday at 9PM. Episodes will continue weekly on Mondays and Tuesdays on BBC One.
Alternatively, the full series will be available to watch online on BBC iPlayer in full after the firs episode airs .
A full synopsis of the drama shares: "When a young brewery boss is found dead, a chain of events is triggered that draws four of his employees; Anna, Nancy, Louie and Cat into a fragile pact of silence, bound by a secret that will change their lives forever.
"Anna's police officer husband Max investigates Jack’s unexpected death alongside his fierce superior DS Holland, unaware that his own wife and her best friends are at the heart of a conspiracy. While brewery worker Tish becomes increasingly suspicious of her co-workers, Jack's estranged father Arwel struggles to conceal dark family secrets.
"What really happened that fateful night?"
Picture: Tish (ABBIE HERN), Nancy (JULIE HESMONDHALGH), Anna (LAURA FRASER), Louie (EIRY THOMAS), Cat (HELEDD GWYN) - (C) Little Door (The Pact) Ltd - Photographer: Warren Orchard