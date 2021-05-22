Alexandra Burke joins panel of I Can See Your Voice for latest episode

Alexandra Burke will be the latest guest star on the panel of BBC One's game show I Can See Your Voice tonight.
Hosted by Paddy McGuinness, the show features a regular celebrity panel of Jimmy Carr, Alison Hammond and Amanda Holden.
The aim of the game is for two contestants to try and pick out the good singers from a line up - without ever hearing them sing.
In each round, players have to eliminate the bad singers based only on a handful of clues, questions and a lip-synced performances.
Helping the contestants along the way will be the panel, joined each week by a special music guest.
The guest will duet with the last remaining singer chosen by the players. If they pick a good singer it will result in an epic duet - and a £10,000 prize for the contestants. But pick a bad singer and there will be cringe worthy collaboration as they take to the stage, and the singer will steal the cash for themselves.
This week's guest star is X Factor and West End star Alexandra Burke who will be helping brothers Joe and Dan from Middlesbrough try to spot the imposters and win £10,000.
This week's line-up includes a singing scientist, a prison officer and an electrician,
I Can See Your Voice airs on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Saturday night (22 May) at 7:10PM.
Paddy said of the show: "The audience can expect a lot of play-along ability. When I am playing along as well, I’m thinking 'They have got to have this wrong, it must be the other way around!'
"There's tonnes of that. You become really invested in the show, and when you hear a good singer, and it’s someone you wouldn’t in a million years put as a good singer, they are so good that when the show airs, I think it will be trending!"
You can catch up on past episodes now via the BBC iPlayer here.
Picture: Alexandra Burke - (C) Thames - Photographer: Tom Dymond