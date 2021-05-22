Alexandra Burke joins panel of I Can See Your Voice for latest episode

Alexandra Burke will be the latest guest star on the panel of BBC One's game show I Can See Your Voice tonight.

Hosted by Paddy McGuinness, the show features a regular celebrity panel of Jimmy Carr, Alison Hammond and Amanda Holden.

The aim of the game is for two contestants to try and pick out the good singers from a line up - without ever hearing them sing.

In each round, players have to eliminate the bad singers based only on a handful of clues, questions and a lip-synced performances.

I Can See Your Voice. Picture Shows: Celebrity investigators. Alexandra Burke, Alison Hammond - (C) Thames - Photographer: Tom Dymond

Helping the contestants along the way will be the panel, joined each week by a special music guest.

The guest will duet with the last remaining singer chosen by the players. If they pick a good singer it will result in an epic duet - and a £10,000 prize for the contestants. But pick a bad singer and there will be cringe worthy collaboration as they take to the stage, and the singer will steal the cash for themselves.

This week's guest star is X Factor and West End star Alexandra Burke who will be helping brothers Joe and Dan from Middlesbrough try to spot the imposters and win £10,000.

This week's line-up includes a singing scientist, a prison officer and an electrician,

I Can See Your Voice airs on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Saturday night (22 May) at 7:10PM.

Paddy said of the show: "The audience can expect a lot of play-along ability. When I am playing along as well, I’m thinking 'They have got to have this wrong, it must be the other way around!'

I Can See Your Voice. Picture Shows: Special guest. Alexandra Burke - (C) Thames - Photographer: Tom Dymond

I Can See Your Voice. Picture Shows: Celebrity investigators with special guest Alexandra Burke. Amanda Holden, Jimmy Carr, Alexandra Burke, Alison Hammond - (C) Thames - Photographer: Tom Dymond

"There's tonnes of that. You become really invested in the show, and when you hear a good singer, and it’s someone you wouldn’t in a million years put as a good singer, they are so good that when the show airs, I think it will be trending!"

You can catch up on past episodes now via the BBC iPlayer here.

Picture: Alexandra Burke - (C) Thames - Photographer: Tom Dymond