Danny Boy cast revealed for new BBC Two drama

Danny Boy is the brand new one-off drama on BBC Two - here's a full run down of who's on the cast.

The feature-length show, follows a young man’s journey from medal-winning war hero to alleged murderer, and his search for truth in the fog of war.

The 90-minute drama airs at 9PM on Wednesday, 12 May at 9PM on BBC Two.

Danny Boy 2021 cast

Anthony Boyle (Ordeal By Innocence, The Plot Against America) plays real-life soldier Brian Wood, accused of war crimes in Iraq by the human rights lawyer Phil Shiner, played by Toby Jones (Marvellous, Detectorists).

They're joined on the cast by Alex Ferns (Chernobyl, The Batman) as Brian's father and ex-soldier, Gavin and Leah McNamara (Normal People, Vikings) as his wife Lucy.

Danny Boy is written by Bafta-winner Robert Jones (Murder, Party Animals), directed by Sam Miller (I May Destroy You, Luther) and produced by Simon Lewis (Three Girls, The Nest).

A full synopsis of the drama shares: "The gripping true story of a young man’s journey from hero to alleged war criminal, the determined lawyer on his tail, and their search for truth in the fog of war.

"The two men go head to head in a legal and moral conflict that takes us from the battlefield - at so-called Checkpoint Danny Boy - to the courtroom, and one of Britain’s biggest ever public inquiries, the Al-Sweady Inquiry.

"Memory, evidence and trauma collide, as Brian finds himself caught on the fine line between war and unlawful killing. After his service in Iraq and years of legal investigation, will he ever be able to look his family in the eye again and be the husband, father, and son, they need him to be?

"Danny Boy is an urgent and thought-provoking drama that questions what we ask of those who fight - and kill - for their country."

Watch Danny Boy on TV and online

You'll also be able to watch online and catch up via the BBC iPlayer here.

