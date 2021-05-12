First look at Stephen Merchant's The Offenders coming to BBC One

The BBC has unveiled a first look at Stephen Merchant's comedy new series The Offenders.

The show follows seven strangers from different walks of life forced together to complete a Community Payback sentence in Bristol. As they become involved in each other’s lives, they also become involved with a dangerous criminal gang.

The six-part series is written and directed by multi-award-winning Stephen Merchant, who will also star in the cast.

A first look photo features Stephen alongside fellow cast members including Academy Award-winning actor Christopher Walken in his first lead British television role.

They're joined by Rhianne Barreto (Honour, Hanna), Gamba Cole (Soon Gone: A Windrush Chronicle, Hanna), Darren Boyd (Killing Eve, Lucky Man), Clare Perkins (EastEnders), and Eleanor Tomlinson (Poldark, The War of the Worlds).

Further casting includes Richard E. Grant (Can You Ever Forgive Me?) as The Earl, a member of the landed gentry and Gabby’s (Eleanor Tomlinson) father. Julia Davis (Sally4Ever) plays Rita, head of human resources at Greg’s (Stephen Merchant) company.

A teaser for the series shares of The Offenders: "At first, they seem like archetypes we can easily pigeonhole, but gradually we see behind their façades, understand their hidden depths, and what made them the people they are today. We are reminded that no one is all good or all bad. Everyone has a story.

"As their unlikely new friendships intersect with their complicated private lives, The Offenders must unite to protect one of their own from Bristol’s most dangerous criminal gang. The show is part crime thriller, and part character study - with humour and heart."

The series is currently filming in Bristol, and will premiere on BBC One and BBC iPlayer in the UK.

In the US, Canada, Australia and New Zealand the show will be available on Amazon Prime Video.