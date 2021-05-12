What Lewis Capaldi said at the BRITs as ITV censor speech

Lewis Capaldi was censored by ITV in tonight's 2021 BRIT Awards - here's what he said!

The singer took to the stage to hand out the final award of night on Tuesday evening (11 May)

However viewers watching on ITV didn't get to hear much of his speech after the audio was muted.

A few words did slip through, with Lewis heard saying "f***ing" and remarking "Some good s***" after the nominations were revealed.

But on the show's international live stream, Lewis' speech aired unedited.

"Hello motherf**kers!" he introduced himself. "Listen guys.... I'm f**king sweating, it's like a swamp down there I'm telling you. Sweaty b*****ks."

He continued: "It's great to be here tonight, it's just great to be out of the house to be honest. It's been a great year for albums, most of all because I haven't f**king released one."

Then as Lewis made a quip about Scotland winning Euro 2020 which got boos from the crowd, he reacted: "I didn't f**king write it. I'm just doing a job."

The award was eventually passed to winner Dua Lipa who managed to give a speech without being silenced by TV bosses.

Fans on Twitter watching were quick to react to Lewis' near-silent speech.

One wrote: "Lewis Capaldi is drunk, keeps swearing and the 'audio muted' function on ITV keeps missing his curse words 😂😂😂 excellent"

Another added: "ITV missing an f bomb from Lewis capaldi then 80% of the rest being audio muted is so hilarious"

And a third joked: "Couple's Halloween costume idea: Lewis Capaldi and the Audio Muted graphic. #Brits #Brits2021"

Meanwhile this isn't the first time that Lewis has found himself silenced at the awards show.

He accepted one of the first awards of the night last year with a one line acceptance speech that was muted to those watching at home.

"Thank you very f**king much, I'll see you later," he had told the audience.

The BRITs airs live on ITV.

You can see a full list of winners from the 2021 BRITs here.

Performers this year included Dua Lipa, Coldplay, Arlo Parks, Headie One and Olivia Rodrigo. There were also special collaborations between Rag 'n' Bone , Pink and Lewisham and Greenwich NHS Trust Choir as well as Elton John and Years & Years' Olly Alexander.

