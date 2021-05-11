Latest Eurovision 2021 odds as UK are given a 100/1 shot

France is the new favourite to win Eurovision 2021 - while the UK is currently given a 100/1 shot.

The biggest singing competition is less than a week away and there has been a significant increase in support for France to win the Eurovision Song Contest as their odds have shortened further this week.

France has participated in the contest 62 times since its debut in 1956 winning five times, but most recently back in 1977. BoyleSports have trimmed their chances of winning a sixth title this year into 3/1 from 4/1 as Barbara Pravi prepares to represent her country with 'Voilà'.

This is not the first time that support has rallied behind France as their odds were as high as 9/1 last month, but the most recent gamble has seen them grab favouritism for the first time.

As for the UK's chances, our entry James Newman and his song Embers are given a 100/1 shot of winning.

And ahead of the semi-finals, Ireland have it all to do it if they are to end a 25-year wait to win Eurovision with Lesley Roy’s entry at 150/1 to be the song that bags the top prize.

At the time of writing Switzerland are the 7/2 second favourites while Malta are 4/1.

Sarah Kinsella, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: “With only one top-ten finish in the past decade, France does have something to prove in this year's competition, but the poor recent record hasn’t put punters off.

"They are now 3/1 from 4/1, meaning they are the new favourites for the first time since the betting was opened, with Switzerland rated the main danger at 7/2.”

The 65th Eurovision Song Contest will take place in Rotterdam throughout the third week of May.

The Semi Finals will take place on Tuesday, 18 and Thursday, 20 May airing on BBC Four here in the UK at 8PM. Rylan Clark-Neal, Scott Mills and Chelcee Grimes will present the semi-finals in the UK.

The Eurovision 2021 Final date is 22 May, airing live on BBC One at 8PM, commentated on by Graham Norton.