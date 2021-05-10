Three Families has arrived on BBC One - here's a full run down of who's on the cast.

The new two-part series is based on Northern Ireland abortion laws and was first announced back in 2019.

A teaser shares: "A mother faces prison for trying to help her pregnant teenage daughter. Two young newlyweds learn that their much-wanted first child will die of a fatal foetal abnormality. If they lived in England, Wales or Scotland, both families could seek a legal termination. But this is Northern Ireland, where abortion laws have been among the most restrictive in Europe.

"Based on true stories, Three Families is a compelling and thoughtful two-part drama from screenwriter Gwyneth Hughes. It explores the emotional background to a controversial campaign which culminated in the UK government forcing a liberalisation of the law in Northern Ireland."

Three Families 2021 cast

Here's a full rundown of who's on the cast of series 1 of Three Families:

Sinéad Keenan as Theresa

Amy James-Kelly as Hannah

Lola Petticrew as Orla

Genevieve O’Reilly as Rosie

Colin Morgan as Jonathan

Owen McDonnell as Mark

Prasanna Puwanarajah as David

Vanessa Emme as Rachel

Kerri Quinn as Louise

Gráinne Keenan as Jenny

Ger Ryan as Kathleen

Dearbhla Molly as Eileen

Watch Three Families on TV and online

The new series of Three Families broadcasts over two consecutive nights: Monday, 10 May and Tuesday, 11 May at 9PM on BBC One.

You'll also be able to watch episodes online and catch up via the BBC iPlayer.

The series is set in 2013.

"A mother is forced to question her own beliefs when her teenage daughter reveals she’s pregnant," a synopsis of the first episode shares. "Intent only on protecting her child, Theresa makes a hard choice. But as word starts to get out, she discovers that she could face a prison sentence for breaking one of Northern Ireland’s most controversial laws.

"Young newlyweds Hannah and Jonathan are devastated when they learn that their much-wanted baby will not survive the pregnancy. In their grief the couple speak to their doctor about their options, only to realise how limited their choices are."

Picture: Hannah (AMY JAMES KELLY), Jonathan (COLIN MORGAN) - (C) Studio Lambert - Photographer: Peter Marley