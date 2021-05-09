The Pursuit Of Love has made its debut on BBC One - here's how to watch the full series online right now.

The Pursuit Of Love is an adaptation of Nancy Mitford’s celebrated novel, originally published in 1945.

Adapted and directed by award-winning actor Emily Mortimer (Mary Poppins Returns, The Sense Of An Ending), the romantic comedy-drama stars Lily James (Mamma Mia!:Here We Go Again, Cinderella, War And Peace) as the charismatic and fearless Linda Radlett, and Emily Beecham (Little Joe, Cruella) as her best friend and cousin Fanny Logan.

"Consumed by a desire for love and marriage the two women are on the hunt for an ideal husband, but their friendship is put to the test when they choose very different paths. Whilst Fanny settles for a steady life, Linda decides to follow her heart, to increasingly wild and outrageous places," a teaser shares.

Watch The Pursuit Of Love on TV and online

The Pursuit Of Love starts on BBC One on Sunday, 9 May at 9PM. Episodes air weekly on TV.

Alternatively you can watch the full series online right now via the BBC iPlayer here with all episodes immediately available.

The series has three, hour long episodes.

Outside the UK, the series will be available on Amazon Prime Video in US, Canada, Australia and New Zealand.

A full synopsis of the opening episode shares:

1920s, Oxfordshire. On the brink of adulthood, Linda Radlett and her beloved cousin Fanny Logan are stuck in the countryside, impatiently waiting for life to begin so they can escape the confines of Alconleigh. Linda, who has lived her life under the terrifying regime of Uncle Matthew, dreams of excitement and adventure. But Fanny, abandoned by her mother The Bolter and raised by her Aunt Emily, is more concerned with comfort and stability. When their glamorous neighbour Lord Merlin brings Tony Kroesig to their coming out ball, Linda falls hopelessly in love with him. However, sensing Fanny’s disapproval of the match, it’s not long before Linda pushes Fanny away and leaves her beloved cousin feeling left behind.

The full cast of The Pursuit Of Love features Dominic West, Andrew Scott, Dolly Wells, Annabel Mullion, John Heffernan, Shazad Latif, Assaad Bouab, Freddie Fox, James Frecheville, Emily Mortimer, Beattie Edmondson and Martha West.

Filming took place last year in the Bristol and Bath area as well as Paris, France.

