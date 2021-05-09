The Pursuit Of Love cast revealed for new BBC One series

The Pursuit Of Love has arrived on BBC One - here's a full run down of who's on the cast.

The Pursuit Of Love is the new TV adaptation of Nancy Mitford’s celebrated novel, originally published in 1945.

Adapted and directed by award-winning actor Emily Mortimer, The Pursuit Of Love is a romantic comedy-drama about love and friendship, starring Lily James as the charismatic and fearless Linda Radlett, and Emily Beecham as her best friend and cousin Fanny Logan.

A teaser shares: "Consumed by a desire for love and marriage the two women are on the hunt for an ideal husband, but their friendship is put to the test when they choose very different paths. Whilst Fanny settles for a steady life, Linda decides to follow her heart, to increasingly wild and outrageous places."

Meet the cast below!

The Pursuit Of Love 2021 cast

Here's a full rundown of who's on the cast of series 1 of The Pursuit Of Love:

Lily James - Linda Radlett

Emily Beecham - Fanny Logan

Dominic West - Uncle Matthew

Andrew Scott - Lord Merlin

Dolly Wells - Aunt Sadie

Annabel Mullion - Aunt Emily

John Heffernan - Davey

Shazad Latif - Alfred Winchman

Assaad Bouab - Fabrice De Sauveterre

Freddie Fox - Tony Kroesig

James Frecheville - Christian

Emily Mortimer - The Bolter

Beattie Edmondson - Louisa Radlett

Martha West - Jassy Radlett

Watch The Pursuit Of Love on TV and online

The new series starts on BBC One on 9 May at 9PM and will continue on TV weekly on Sundays.

Alternatively you can watch the series in full from 9 May online via the BBC iPlayer here.

Outside the UK, the show will stream on Amazon Prime Video in the US, Canada, Australia and New Zealand.

The series has three, hour long episodes.

Filming took place last year in the Bristol and Bath area and at Bottle Yard Studios with some scenes completed in Paris, France. The Pursuit Of Love was one of the first drama productions to resume shooting in the UK after the first pandemic lockdown.