What's On TV tonight? What to watch on Sunday, 9 May

Here are our top picks from this evening's telly Sunday, 9 May.

From the start of BBC's The Pursuit Of Love to the return of Cruising with Jane McDonald - here's our picks of what to check out this evening.

The Pursuit Of Love - BBC One, 9PM

The Pursuit Of Love on BBC one is Emily Mortimer’s adaptation of Nancy Mitford’s celebrated novel of the same name. Written and directed by Mortimer, The Pursuit Of Love is a romantic comedy-drama about love and friendship.

Set in Europe between the two World Wars, the story follows the adventures and misadventures of the charismatic and fearless Linda Radlett and her best friend and cousin Fanny Logan, played by Lily James and Emily Beecham. Dominic West and Andrew Scott also star.

Cruising with Jane McDonald - Channel 5, 9PM

Filmed prior to the pandemic, the new series sees Jane McDonald exploring the Caribbean aboard a new luxury liner.

Jane stood on the deck of Sky Princess. Picture: Channel 5 /Viacom Studios UK All Rights Reserved

The first leg takes her south-east from Fort Lauderdale in Florida toward the private resort of Princess Cays on the island of Eleuthera, and from there she continues along to the Virgin Isles and St Thomas, ending on the island of St Martin.

In the second half of the trip, Jane visits Grand Cayman for a spot of horse-riding along the beach before heading to Roatan off the coast of Honduras, discovering the wonders of the deep aboard a submarine.

SAS: Who Dares Wins - Channel 4, 9PM

Back for its sixth series, ex-Special Forces soldiers put recruits through a recreation of the SAS selection process. In these uncertain times, 21 men and women head into the wilds of Scotland to be put through the toughest and most unforgiving selection course yet.

This time Chief Instructor Ant Middleton and his team of Directing Staff (DS), Foxy and Billy, are joined by ex-SAS operative Melvyn, as they employ some tough, never-previously-seen tasks. For the DS, the Highlands is where their Special Forces skills were honed.

In the first episode, the new recruits face an intense start. Selection begins with an ambush, as the DS hijack the train the recruits arrive on. Looking for the kind of recruit that can handle anything thrown at them, the DS pit them against each other in a race up a 4000-foot mountain, followed by a 100-foot abseil off an oil rig.

S6. The Recruits.

Gods of Snooker - BBC Two, 9PM

In this new three-part series from Executive Producer Louis Theroux, snooker’s golden age will be brought back to life by those at the very heart of the story - sporting heroes from working-class backgrounds who quickly became household names.

Mixing sporting prowess with unapologetic excess, this new generation of snooker players managed to take the game out from the dark corners of working men’s clubs into the bright lights of a money-spinning, sporting soap-opera.

This is a story of a lost era; when a nation could be united by a fascination with snooker and where its leading players became unlikely superstars.

Tipping Point: Lucky Stars - ITV, 7PM

Ben Shephard hosts Tipping Point: Lucky Stars, the quiz in which three celebrities take on an extraordinary machine in the hope of winning £20,000 for charity.

Made in Chelsea’s Sam Thompson, comedian Suzi Ruffell and actor and presenter Stephen Mangan attempt to outwit the mechanical marvel to walk away with the jackpot.

Ben Shephard on Tipping Point. Picture: ITV/RDF television

Call The Midwife - BBC One - 9PM

In the latest episode of Call The Midwife, it’s July 1966, and Great Britain is in the grip of World Cup fever.

While Poplar prepares for the festivities, Nonnatus House awaits the arrival of four new Pupil Midwives, including Nancy Corrigan who makes quite an impact. However, things get off to a tricky start as the new Pupil Midwives learn the lay of the land.

Dr Turner and Nurse Crane discover a 17 year-old boy is harbouring a desperate secret that forces him to take drastic action.

Picture: Pursuit Of Love - Teaser (C) Theodora Films Limited & Moonage Pictures Limited - Photographer: Robert Viglasky