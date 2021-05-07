Beat The Chasers contestant wins £100,000 after taking on all five chasers

A contestant on Beat The Chasers took home a whopping £100,000 in tonight's latest episode.

Nigel Painter from Poole took home the huge cash prize after defeating all five chasers in a tense head to head.

Beat The Chasers is hosted by Bradley Walsh and stars five of The Chasers - Anne Hegerty, Mark Labbett, Jenny Ryan, Darragh Ennis and Shaun Wallace. Paul Sinha missed the series due to illness.

In the final episode of the latest series, Nigel decided to challenge all five Chasers for a top prize of £100,000.

It was a David and Goliath battle but Nigel came out on top, taking home the money.

In an interview with The Sun, Nigel said: "I knew I wanted to play 5 Chasers if the time offer was right."

As for his plans for the prize money, Nigel shared: “It hasn’t sunk in yet. I haven’t told anyone but my wife. I’d really like to go on a cruise. My wife is coming around to the idea of it. She’s not a big fan of boats

“We haven’t told anyone, so when they watch the episode it will be a big shock to see me on there and to see that I win!”

Series 3 of Beat The Chasers is currently airing nightly on ITV at 9PM.

You can watch episodes online and catch up via the ITV Hub here.

On the spin-off to the weekday series, hopefuls start with a Cash Builder round where they're faced with five multiple choice questions with £1,000 awarded for a correct answer.

Contestants are then given the choice of playing between two and all five Chasers for increasing amounts of money, but with a decreasing time advantage against them.

Last series saw £50,000 won when accountant Kat Glennie-Soares from Essex became one of the few to take on all the Chasers and win.

She said at the time: "I needed to win enough to pay for a wedding. So, I knew I was always going to go against at least four. When the offers came I thought I might as well go for it.

"You’re only going to be there once, aren’t you? It was almost an easier decision in that all of the time offers were the same."

Over the past decade, The Chase has become the country's most popular quiz, attracting millions of viewers in Daytime and picking up multiple awards, including a National Television Award for Best Quiz 2019.

You can watch episodes of The Chase on ITV Hub.