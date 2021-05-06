Gary Barlow to front new BBC One music show I'm With The Band

Gary Barlow is to front a brand new music show for BBC One.

I'm With The Band will see Gary joined by a superstar line up of singers and musicians to perform hit songs past and present.

Gary will perform on the piano and provide vocals, joined by Jamie Cullum (piano and vocals), James Bay (guitar and vocals), Mica Paris (vocals), Guy Chambers (keyboards and musical director), Tom Fletcher (guitar and vocals), Danya Fisher (bass) and Donavan Hepburn (drums).

The band will be joined by special guests including singer Anne-Marie, DJ and Producer Nathan Dawe and rapper MoStack and Craig David.

As well as musical performances, the show will see the guests chat about their careers and musical inspirations.

Gary said: "A key reason for me doing this show for BBC One was that I just wanted to get in a room with a load of people I love and respect and play music.

"We’re aiming to give artists a platform and place where they can perform and have fun. It’s simply a musical treat for everyone who loves watching the best musicians performing great songs from any genre and any decade."

Owen Courtney, Commissioning Executive at BBC Music TV, added: "I’m delighted that Gary Barlow has brought such a wonderful collection of talented artists together for this BBC One show and that the BBC can continue to bring musical performances such as this to audiences, at a time when live shows are on hold.

"I know it will be a very special evening."

Executive Producer Lee Connolly commented: "rtists and musicians love to perform, and I’m With The Band creates a platform for them to do just that.

"Gary continues to show, with his Crooner Sessions, how much fun it is to collaborate with fellow musicians and I’m With The Band takes this concept further by creating a bespoke environment where artists can relax and do what they do best."

The show will air for a one-off episode on BBC One later this year with an air date to be confirmed.