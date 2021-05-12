The Great British Sewing Bee applications: How to apply to be on the BBC One series

Here's how to apply to be a contestant on BBC One's The Great British Sewing Bee

Hosted by Joe Lycett, the show invites Britain’s most talented home sewers to compete in one of TV’s toughest creative challenges.

Advertisements

The Great British Sewing Bee applications

Applications to be a contestant on The Great British Sewing Bee for its eighth series are open now.

BBC say: "We're looking for the next collection of talented home sewers for Series 8 of The Great British Sewing Bee.

"If you or someone you know is a creative sewer who is proficient with patterns and can fit to perfection, then why not apply now."

You must be aged 16 or above on 1 January 2021 in order to apply.

To submit yourself, fill out the form online here.

Applications currently close at 11:59AM on Monday, 24 May 2021.

Advertisements

How does The Great British Sewing Bee work?

The show sees twelve contestants competing across 10 weeks of sewing challenges.

Scrutinising every stitch are Saville Row’s Patrick Grant and Central Saint Martins's Esme Young.

They'll be testing the sewers across a huge range of garments from rugby shirts to children’s dungarees, flamenco skirts to a boned basque, via food fancy dress.

There's no cash prize for the winner, with the top sewer walking away with a special trophy crowning them The Great British Sewing Bee champion.

Advertisements

The current series airs Wednesday nights at 9PM on BBC One.

You can watch episodes online via the BBC iPlayer here.