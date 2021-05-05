Question Team: Richard Ayoade to host new Dave panel show

Richard Ayoade is to front a brand new panel show on Dave called Question Team.

The new series sets out to re-write the panel show rulebook by making its players set the questions.

A teaser explains: "In every episode Richard invites three comedians to join his Question Team. In a brazen act of indolence, Richard is outsourcing the lion's share of the preparation to his guests by demanding they each bring a unique round of questions, inspired by their own interests for him and the others to play.

"Richard's sole stipulation is that their questions have proper answers, otherwise what goes down during their game is entirely up to them."

Richard Ayoade said today: "I have agreed to be in this show and, for now at least, it looks like it's going ahead."

Jamie Ormerod of programme makers Interstellar said: "What happens when you put comedians in charge of a quiz? is not a question Richard Ayoade had ever asked himself; so, we are thrilled he has agreed to help us, and the good people at Dave answer it.

"The response from talent has been fantastic, they've really grasped the creative challenge of the show. We can't wait to share their brilliant games with the world."

Iain Coyle said, head of comedy entertainment at UKTV said: "The show is so exciting, the possibilities are endless. It's an amazing platform for emerging talent and a brilliant vehicle for Richard."

Steve North, genre general manager, comedy and entertainment, added: "It's wonderful to welcome Richard Ayoade to the channel for a show that only he could make! Question Team is sure to be a brilliant addition to the channel's biggest ever slate of brand-new programming that we're announcing today.

Question Team will air across eight episodes later in 2021 on Dave.