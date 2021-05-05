Maya Jama and Alex Horne will join Peter Crouch on Crouchy's Year Late Euros this summer.

The BBC One entertainment series will be broadcast live close to Wembley Stadium, following the biggest matches in the postponed Euro 2020 tournament, now set to kick off in June 2021.

The BBC share: "In each episode, Peter, Maya and Alex will present their unique take on all the action and will be following all the qualified home nations of England, Scotland and Wales throughout the tournament.

"The series will feature match reviews and predictions plus a whole host of entertainment features with big name celebrity guests, must see moments and live music courtesy of house band Alex Horne and The Horne Section. All this plus Crouchy will be catching up with all the biggest footballing stars from the UK’s qualifying home nations.

"This is the Euro 2020 post match party where anything can happen, and probably will."

Peter Crouch said today: “This tournament has been a long time coming but it’s finally here! Maya, Alex and myself can’t wait for the games to start and for the nation to go Euros crazy. We will be dissecting the highs and lows of the action, plus having a chat to loads of top guests.

"Whatever the outcome, we will be having a good laugh along the way with a surprise or two for sure! Honestly, I can’t wait.”

Maya Jama added: "I’m super excited to be a part of this show, I have always been a football fan so I am thrilled to be in amongst the action for the Euros this year. Expect lots of laughs, celebrity guests and of course the latest on the biggest games this summer!"

Alex Horne commented: “The Horne Section and I are thrilled to be the musical backbone of this genuinely unique and unpredictable live animal.

"Peter Crouch has been my hero for fifteen years, Maya Jama is a superstar and I am a mild-mannered bandleader with a motley troupe of absurdly talented musicians at my disposal - if those aren't the ingredients for a delicious post-football entertainment dish then we're all doomed.”

Crouchy’s Year Late Euros: Live will kick off on BBC One on Friday 11 June following the opening game of the tournament, Turkey v Italy.

Further episode air dates will be confirmed in due course. The Euro 2021 final will take place at Wembley Stadium on Sunday 11 July 2021.