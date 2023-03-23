Meet The Richardsons 2023 start date for new series on Dave

Jon Richardson and Lucy Beaumont will be back for a fourth series of Meet The Richardsons.

The show stars the married comedians as they give a fictional window into their funny and frustrated marriage as they give viewers a glimpse of their life in Yorkshire.

A teaser for the new episodes shares: “This series, Jon and Lucy tackle work life balance; Lucy plans an all-female sketch show, makes an embarrassing TVappearance on The Weakest Link, takes quiz show lessons with Russell Kane, a Strictly audition and questions whether Gary Kemp from Spandau Ballet may be her father.

“Meanwhile, Jon discusses a possible partnership with Richard Herring, considers faking his own death, all whilst navigating a midlife crisis, which sees Jon determined to get a tattoo of his comedy hero, Rik Mayall.”

Series 4 of Meet The Richardsons begins Thursday, 6 April at 10PM on Dave.

Guest stars this series include Anton Du Beke, Rachel Parris, Shazia Mirza, Diane Buswell, Tamzin Outhwaite, Adrian Chiles and Sally Philips

Speaking about the new series, Jon Richardson said: “The pedant in me would like to point out that by the time you get to series four, you aren’t really ‘meeting’ the Richardsons anymore, so much as being stuck in a relationship with them whether you like it or not.

“The optimist in me obviously wants to say how thrilled he is and how much he hopes people enjoy the new episodes, but I don’t have an optimist in me, so perhaps it’s best I keep my mouth shut.”

Lucy added: “UKTV oh my gosh I can’t quite believe we are going to do more series of a show that has made Johnny Vegas become my stepdad, Jon lose a hamster, my mum scrap with Beverley Callard and David Tennant walk off set.

“Who knows where series four will take us? (I won’t be sat daytime drinking with Leeds fans as Jon would like).”

You can watch the latest episodes of Meet The Richardsons and catch up online now on UKTV Play.

Written by Lucy Beaumont and Tim Reid (Car Share), series 4 of Meet The Richardsons airs from 6 April on Dave. You’ll also be able to watch the entire series online via UKTV Play from the same date.