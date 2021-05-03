Line Of Duty creator responds to fan reaction to series finale

Line Of Duty's creator and star has responded to the fan reaction to Sunday night's series finale.

The latest instalment of the BBC One police thriller saw the identity of the ever illusive 'H' finally revealed.

13 million viewers watched as Detective Superintendent Ian Buckells was unveiled as 'The Fourth Man' in an episode which split fans of the show.

Responding to the reaction on Twitter, show creator and writer Jed Mercurio wrote: "We're honoured and flattered by the viewing figures for #LineofDuty6.

"We knew attempting to explore the real nature of corruption in our society wouldn't appeal to everyone, but we do sincerely thank you all for watching.

"It's been our privilege to share your Sunday nights."

Meanwhile Steve Arnott actor Martin Compston shared a message with his followers: "Hey folks now the madness is slightly dying down just want to thank everybody who reached out about last night and the series as a whole, we've truly been blown away by the reaction and love for the show we're proud of it.

"Fully understand it wasn't the 'urgent exit' type ending some anticipated but we appreciate you sticking with us.

"Felt many emotions from excitement and anxiety at the hype to relief that it's over. Now I just feel immense pride our show that started on Wednesday's on BBC2 has just smashed every overnight drama record since they began."

He then added: "Finally myself, Vicky, Adrian and Jed made an agreement in the inconceivable and ridiculous scenario we ever got twelve million viewers we would get 'AC12 million' tattoos. We'll see who's good to their word......"

As for whether or not there will be another series of Line Of Duty, BBC's chief content officer Charlotte Moore said today: "Jed Mercurio is a master of his craft, and I would like to congratulate him and the entire cast and crew for delivering such an incredible drama series.

"I'm looking forward to having a conversation with the team about where we go next and what the future of the series might be."

Watch this space!

For now you can catch up on all six series of Line Of Duty online via BBC iPlayer.

Picture: DI Steve Arnott (MARTIN COMPSTON), Carmichael (ANNA MAXWELL MARTIN), DC Chloe Bishop (SHALOM BRUNE-FRANKLIN)