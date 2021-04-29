Celebrity Juice is back on TV tonight (29 April) - here's who's on the line up this evening.

Keith Lemon and the team are back to serve up more from the naughtiest comedy panel show on ITV2.

Advertisements

The new series will welcome back Emily Atack and Laura Whitmore as team captains, joined this series by regular guest panellist Maya Jama.

Who's on Celebrity Juice tonight?

In tonight's episode (29 April), the celebrities taking part are Rebekah Vardy, Howard Donald, Maya Jama and HRVY.

They will be joined by team captains Laura Whitmore and Emily Atack, with Keith Lemon as host.

In tonight's episode, Keith has launched his own channel to sell interesting products and has requested the help of Emily Atack to help demonstrate a keypad that sends you an electric shock if you fall asleep or get distracted from your work.

Meanwhile, Howard Donald demonstrates the Social Distancing Date Top that helps you date safely during a pandemic.

Also on the show, Laura does an impression of a sea gull with a cold to win a point for her team while Rebekah must prove how good a security guard she is, to win a point for her team, by getting rid of a drunk man who has broken into the studio.

Finally, Rebekah and Maya play the Wibbly Wobbly Game: Their team mates have to guess what is being described whilst the player sits on a machine that makes their whole body wobble.

The new episode airs on Thursday, 29 April at 10PM.

Celebrity Juice continues next Thursday with guests Eamonn Holmes, Ella Henderson, Maya Jama and Jimmy Carr joining Emily Atack and Laura Whitmore.

Advertisements

As well as watching on TV you can watch episodes online and catch up via the ITV Hub.

Meanwhile, episodes from past series as well as unseen bits are available to buy on DVD.