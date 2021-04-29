Line Of Duty's Martin Compston has teased the series finale will give viewers "big answers".

Series 6 of the hit BBC One police drama concludes this Sunday night.

Speaking ahead of the episode airing, star Martin Compston spoke to Line Of Duty podcast Shrine Of Duty and wasn't giving much away.

But he did share: "What I will tell you is I think there's a lot of pay offs coming this Sunday.

"There's a lot of big answers and it's deserved, people have stuck with us for a long time, so there comes a point where the story arch comes to an end."

The actor, who plays Detective Inspector Steve Arnott, went on to speak about a possible seventh series.

He said: "We don't know [if there will be another series] but that's nothing new. Jed [Mercurio, Line Of Duty creator] always takes time after a series, like a couple of months.

"It's different elements this year, because we have to look it in terms of, do people want us back? You don't want to overdo it.

"Ten years in you start to think of legacy, and if it goes down that well it might be the perfect ending.

"But then we might go another couple of months and... what I will say is we won't do one just for the sake of doing it."

Jed Mercurio recently said a seventh season of Line Of Duty wasn't currently guaranteed.

He told the Radio Times: "We’re in a situation where it’s not entirely clear that there will be a seventh series.

"We would hope there could be. But we’re having to do our planning coming out of COVID, and a whole bunch of other things around the idea that these things aren’t guaranteed at all now."

For now, Line Of Duty series 6 concludes on Sunday night at 9PM on BBC One.

You can catch up on past episodes as well as the first five series on BBC iPlayer here.

Picture: DS Steve Arnott (Martin Compston) - (C) World Productions - Photographer: Steffan Hill