Who's performing on the BRITs 2021? Full line up of stars!

The BRIT Awards 2021 air on ITV this month - here's who's performing live on the show!

The 2021 BRITs will take place live on Tuesday 11 May at at the O2 Arena in London.

As well as seeing giving out the awards (see the full list of nominations here), the ceremony will see huge performances from some of music's biggest acts.

Who's performing on the BRITs this year?

Those performing on the night will be Dua Lipa, Headie One, Coldplay and The Weeknd.

Rag 'n' Bone is and Pink will perform Anywhere Away from Here with very special guests, the Lewisham and Greenwich NHS Trust Choir.

They will join the previously-announced BRITs Rising Star winner Griff on the show while also taking to the stage will be Olivia Rodrigo in her debut UK TV performance.

The BRIT Awards 2021 will welcome a live audience of 4,000 to the O2 Arena as part of the Government pilot scheme for events.

The show will be first major indoor music event to welcome back a live audience with 2,500 tickets gifted by the recorded music industry to frontline heroes in and around London.

Geoff Taylor, Chief Executive BPI & BRIT Awards, said: "This year’s BRIT Awards with Mastercard is one of the most significant in the show’s history. Not only will we be celebrating the brilliant music and artists that have helped us through the pandemic, but we hope it will provide a path for the return of live music that fans and artists have so sorely missed.

"And as a thank you to the key workers who have kept our country going through the difficult times, we are inviting them to be our audience for the first live performances at The O2 in over a year.

"We’re buzzing about the show and working closely with Government, The O2 and all our partners to ensure all safety measures and guidelines are adhered to."

Watch the BRIT Awards 2021 on TV and online

The show will air live on ITV. You'll be able to watch live online via the ITV Hub.

The Brits 2021 will be hosted by comedian Jack Whitehall for a fourth year.

Jack said: “It really is always an honour to do it but this year feels even more special. I must be doing something right to be invited back.

“This is about celebrating all the artists that made the music which helped us get through what’s been a b*d of a year. It’s also now just a nice excuse to get out of the house and put on a suit.

