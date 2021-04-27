Before We Die start date, cast and first look at new Channel 4 drama

Before We Die is the brand new crime thriller on its way to Channel 4 - here's all you need to know.

The series is based on the hit Swedish show of the same name and set in Bristol.

The story follows senior Police detective who is forced to make a terrible decision as her son, Christian, goes off the rails.

With their relationship seemingly beyond repair, Hannah gets a chance at redemption when Christian becomes caught up in the investigation into the brutal murder of one of Hannah’s colleagues and their paths cross again in unexpected circumstances.

Lesley Sharp as Hannah Laing and Patrick Gibson as Christian, her troubled son

In contrast to Hannah’s dysfunctional relationship with her son, the close-knit Mimica family moved to Bristol from Croatia and now run a successful restaurant. But under the guidance of the ruthless eldest son, Davor, they are ambitious to expand their criminal activities at risk of stretching family bonds to breaking point.

Before We Die start date

Before We Die has been confirmed to start on TV in May on Channel 4 with exact premiere date to be announced.

The series will run for six episodes.

You'll also be able to watch online via the All 4 Player.

Before We Die cast

Lesley Sharp (Scott & Bailey, Three Girls, Bob & Rose) will lead the cast as detective Hannah Laing who becomes deeply conflicted when she discovers her son is playing a crucial role as an undercover informant in a brutal murder investigation.

Patrick Gibson (The Tudors, The OA) plays the role of her mixed-up son, Christian, while Croatian actor Toni Gojanović (Success), will take on the role of Davor Mimica the leader of the criminal gang.

Vincent Regan (Troy, 300, Wallander) stars as Billy Murdoch, a non-conformist investigator, who is seconded to Hannah’s unit to advise on Eastern European drug gangs.

The tight-knit Mimica family, and Christian (Patrick Gibson) who is caught up in their criminal activity

Channel 4 Head of Drama Caroline Hollick said: “Every episode of Before We Die is a rollercoaster of excitement – and I’m so delighted to have Lesley Sharp bring her trademark gravitas and charisma to Channel 4.

"It’s a privilege to be part of this truly inspiring European collaboration.”

Picture: Channel 4