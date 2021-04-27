Viewpoint 2021 next episode and how to watch new ITV series online

Viewpoint is ITV's thrilling new drama - here's when to watch on TV and online.

Based on an idea by Fleabag and Emmy award-winning director, Harry Bradbeer (Killing Eve, No Offence) and co-created and written by Edgar award-winner Ed Whitmore (Safe House, Manhunt), the new five-part series stars Noel Clarke.

Also on the cast are Alexandra Roach, Amy Wren, Fehinti Balogun, Catherine Tyldesley, Bronagh Waugh, Sarah Niles, Shannon Murray, Phil Davis Ian Puleston-Davies, Dominic Allburn, Marcus Garvey, Carlyss Peer and Erin Shanagher.

Watch Viewpoint on TV and online

Viewpoint has five episodes which will air nightly at 9PM on ITV between Monday, 26 April and Friday, 30 April.

The next episode airs Tuesday, 27 April at 9PM.

If you're not near a TV, you can watch episodes live as they air via the ITV Hub Live Player.

Once episodes air, you'll be able to catch up online via the main ITV Hub Viewpoint page.

What's Viewpoint all about?

Viewpoint is a gripping five-part drama that follows a tense police surveillance investigation into a tight knit Manchester community and explores whether it is ever possible to observe the lives of others with true objectivity and zero effect.

Clarke plays surveillance detective DC Martin Young, who sets up his observation post in the home of single mum and secret voyeur, Zoe Sterling, played by Alexandra Roach.

Zoe’s windows command a panoramic view of Westbury Square, and more importantly provides a direct sightline into the home of missing primary school teacher, Gemma Hillman, played by Amy Wren; the home she shares with boyfriend and prime suspect in her disappearance, Greg Sullivan, played by Fehinti Balogun.

ITV tease of the series: "Mining the paranoid hinterland of Rear Window and The Lives Of Others, Viewpoint is a contemporary, character-driven mystery with a seductively intimate feel. But ultimately, it’s as much about friendship, trust and community as it is about solving a crime.

"Exploring the tension between our public and private lives and the secrets and horrors that thrive behind closed doors…especially when we think no-one’s watching. "

Picture: Photographer: Ben Blackall / © Tiger Aspect Productions 2021

