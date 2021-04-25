BBC One is to mark Prince William and Kate Middleton's 10th wedding anniversary with a special show.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge celebrate ten years of marriage on 29 April 2021.

A one-off hour long special programme will air on BBC One, reliving the spectacle, joy and pageantry of the day through the eyes of those who played a crucial role in making it happen, from Dr Rowan Williams, the Archbishop of Canterbury in 2011 and John Rutter who composed a specially commissioned anthem, to Shane Connolly, the official florist, and the bell-ringers.

The special will feature commentary from guests who attended including the Prime Minister of the day, David Cameron and Sir Clive Woodward, former England rugby coach, as well as the Royal fans who beat a path to London to line the streets and witness a moment in history.

The BBC share: "The wedding day in 2011 was declared a Bank Holiday and the nation tuned-in, teared-up and celebrated. Globally, hundreds of millions watched on live TV, as events unfold at Westminster Abbey. At the centre of it all, was a love story; William and Catherine, a future King and his future Queen.

"'You could just see in their faces the excitement of the day, but in his face, the pride that he’d come to this point, this position, in which he’s getting married to somebody that he truly loves,' said wedding guest and CEO of Centrepoint, Seyi Obakin OBE.

"Using highlights from the day, the programme also hears from ordinary people who were part of this very special occasion: the group of friends who slept out on the streets of London for a prime view of proceedings and found themselves treated to an impromptu walkabout on the eve of the wedding by Princes William and Harry; the charity fundraiser who walked 55 miles from the Sussex coast in a full suit of armour to witness the first kiss on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, and the happy couples around the country who got married on the same day."

Royal Wedding: A Day To Remember will air on Friday, 30 April at 7:30PM on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Picture: BBC