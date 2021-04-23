Viewpoint 2021 start date and trailer from new ITV series

Viewpoint is the new ITV drama starting soon - here's when it's on TV and a first look trailer.

Based on an idea by Fleabag and Emmy award-winning director, Harry Bradbeer (Killing Eve, No Offence) and co-created and written by Edgar award-winner Ed Whitmore (Safe House, Manhunt), the new five-part series will star Noel Clarke/

ITV tease: "The gripping new drama follows a tense police surveillance investigation into a tight knit Manchester community and explores whether it is ever possible to observe the lives of others with true objectivity and zero effect."

Viewpoint will begin on TV on Monday, 26 April at 9PM on ITV and continue nightly across the week until Friday, 30 April.

Ahead of the start date, you can watch a first look trailer below...

Noel Clarke stars surveillance detective, DC Martin King, who sets up his observation post in the home of single mum and secret voyeur, Zoe Sterling, played by Alexandra Roach.

The series follows the search for missing primary school teacher, Gemma Hillman, played by Amy Wren, whose boyfriend Greg Sullivan (played by Fehinti Balogun) is the prime suspect in her disappearance.

Also on the cast are Catherine Tyldesley, Bronagh Waugh, Sarah Niles, Shannon Murray, Phil Davis Ian Puleston-Davies, Dominic Allburn, Marcus Garvey, Carlyss Peer and Erin Shanagher.

ITV say of the series: "It’s as much about friendship, trust and community as it is about solving a crime.

"Exploring the tension between our public and private lives and the secrets and horrors that thrive behind closed doors…especially when we think no-one’s watching. "

