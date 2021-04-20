Endeavour series 8 has been confirmed by ITV with filming underway.

Shaun Evans reprises his role as DS Endeavour Morse, alongside Roger Allam as DCI Fred Thursday for a new set of compelling cases written and created by Russell Lewis.

Series 8 of Endeavour will feature three new episodes with a cast including Anton Lesser (Game of Thrones) who returns as CS Reginald Bright, Sean Rigby (Gunpowder) as DS Jim Strange, James Bradshaw (Close to The Enemy) as Dr Max DeBryn, Abigail Thaw (I Want My Wife Back) as Dorothea Frazil, Caroline O’Neill (Last Tango In Halifax) as Win Thursday and Sara Vickers (Watchmen) as Joan Thursday.

A teaser for the new series shares: "Opening the series in 1971, a death threat to Oxford Wanderers' star striker Jack Swift places Endeavour (Shaun Evans) and his team at the heart of the glitz and glamour of 1970s football, exposing the true cost of success and celebrity, and with it, a deep-rooted division that is soon reflected much closer to home."

Series creator, writer and executive producer Russell Lewis said: "After our longest suspension, all at #TeamEndeavour are delighted to have been returned to duty.

"If anything, the delay has made us all determined to make series eight everything it can be. Happily, it looks as if our timeline has endured the hiatus and that we will still be delivering our vision of 1971, albeit through an Endeavour glass darkly, exactly half a century on.

"Social distancing and strict insurance regulation with its bubbles and cohorts mean that backroom boys like me and the other execs haven’t been able to get out to set as usual, but all the same we’re very fortunate to be back in business at all and count our blessings daily.

"It’s truly lovely to be back telling new stories with Oxford’s Finest. I hope the audience finds they’ve been worth the wait.”

The last series of Endeavour aired in February 2020 and averaged 6.1 million viewers with 2.3 million programme streams on ITV Hub.

Series 8 of Endeavour is set to air to ITV later this year.

