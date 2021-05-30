Call The Midwife Series 10 available now on DVD and streaming

BBC One drama Call The Midwife Series 10 is now available to purchase on DVD and streaming.

A heart-warming tale of life in London's hard-up East End, the hit BBC drama follows midwives welcoming new lives in the changing times of the 50s and 60s.

The show's 10th series recently aired on BBC One on Sunday nights and is now available on DVD and streaming.

Get Call The Midwife Series 10 on DVD/Blu-Ray now here

Stream or download Call The Midwife Series 10 online

Alternatively, Call The Midwife Series 10 is currently available to stream in full for free for UK licence fee payers via the BBC One iPlayer here.

In Series 10 of Call The Midwife it’s 1966, and it’s a testing time for the nuns and midwives. With Trixie’s help, Sister Julienne is determined to steer Nonnatus House out of its financial quandary. Dr Turner deals with an array of difficult cases, including a former soldier involved in nuclear test explosions.

Meanwhile, Sister Monica Joan experiences a crisis of faith, and Sister Frances realises she needs to be a little less spiritual if she’s to really connect with the local women.

There are some interesting challenges ahead, as well as great celebrations when England wins the football World Cup.

The cast features Helen George as Trixie Franklin, Linda Bassett as Nurse Phyllis, Judy Parfitt as Sister Monica Joan, Annabelle Apsion as Violet Buckle, Cliff Parisi as Frederick "Fred" Buckle, Leonie Elliott as Lucille Anderson, Jenny Agutter as Sister Julienne and Ella Bruccoleri as Sister Frances.

They're joined by Fenella Woolgar as Sister Hilda, Stephen McGann as Doctor Turner, Laura Main as Shelagh Turner and Zephryn Taitte as Cyril Robinson.

The series originally aired on BBC One on Sunday nights between April and May.