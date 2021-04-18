Call The Midwife is on air now and here's how to watch and catch up on the latest episodes online.

A heart-warming tale of life in London's hard-up East End, the hit BBC drama follows midwives welcoming new lives in the changing times of the 50s and 60s.

The landmark tenth series of Call The Midwife kicked off in April on BBC One with regular cast members including Helen George, Laura Main, Stephen McGann.

Watch Call The Midwife online

Call The Midwife currently airs Sunday nights at 8PM on BBC One.

If you're not near a TV, you can watch episodes live as they air via the iPlayer's BBC One Live Player.

Once episodes air, you'll be able to catch up online via the main iPlayer Call The Midwife page.

Watch Call The Midwife's past series

At the time of writing, all episodes of Call The Midwife are available to catch up for free for UK viewers via BBC iPlayer. Call The Midwife first started in 2012 with a one-off series of six episodes. Since then, the show has aired nine full series plus a number of Christmas specials.

Check out the episode guide here with a run down of every single episode available to play.

If you don't fancy using iPlayer, you can purchase the series to watch via a number of paid online streaming platforms.

You can stream episodes and series from Amazon Prime or from iTunes.

Call The Midwife renewed up 2024

Meanwhile there's good news for fans of the show - Call The Midwife has been renewed up until series 13 on BBC One meaning the show will air until at least 2024.

Heidi Thomas, Creator, Writer and Executive Producer, said: "It’s an incredible privilege to be able to look back on a decade of Call The Midwife, and yet know that our journey is still very far from over. We are thrilled to be going on for a few more years!

"Like Nonnatus House itself, we have a proud past but an even more exciting future - full of old favourites, fresh faces, higher hemlines, new ideas.

"The stories we tell are like babies - they never stop coming, we love them all, and we vow to do our best by every single one."

