Game Of Talents continues tonight on ITV with two new celebrities and eight more talented performers.

In Game of Talents, a brand-new entertainment series hosted by Vernon Kay, the gameshow and talent show collide to create a guessing game like no other.

Competing in pairs, each contestant will be partnered with a celebrity teammate, as they try to figure out the surprising and often bizarre hidden talents of the eight mystery performers in each episode.

With big money prizes up for grabs if they get it right, will they be able to tell the fire eater from the footballer or the line dancer from the lion tamer, based solely on the performers’ appearances and some intriguing clues?

In the second episode of Game of Talents, host Vernon Kay returns alongside two brand-new contestant and celebrity pairings.

Tonight sees I'm A Celebrity stars Jordan North and Giovanna Fletcher join forces with contestants Jess and Marvin respectively.

As the pairs compete to win big money prizes, will they be able to match the talents to the performers based only on their appearance and some intriguing clues? There are sure to be some surprises when the performers reveal their shocking, and often bizarre talents.

Vernon Kay says: "It’s a really fun guessing game where there’s big money at stake for the contestants and at the heart of it is these incredibly talented performers."

"I can say that they’re absolutely unbelievable, every last one of them is spectacular. I can’t say what they’re going to be doing, but we’ve got a bit of everything and anything, some really unexpected, showstopping performances.

"The audience is going to be shouting “What?!” at the screen so many times, they won’t believe what they’re seeing."

Game Of Talents airs at 7:30PM on Saturday, 17 April on ITV.

You can watch episodes online and catch up via the ITV Hub here.